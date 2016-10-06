Bumgarner, Giants win date with Cubs

NEW YORK – Nobody takes to October like Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants.

Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter for his latest postseason gem, outlasting Noah Syndergaard in a classic duel between aces, and injury substitute Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning that sent San Francisco to a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night.

Gillaspie connected off All-Star closer Jeurys Familia, who led the majors this year with a club-record 51 saves while allowing only one home run.

With their ninth consecutive win when facing postseason elimination, manager Bruce Bochy and the Giants advanced to face the NL Central champion Cubs in a best-of-five Division Series. Game 1 is Friday night at venerable Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The good news for the Cubs as they attempt to end a championship drought that dates to 1908 is that Bumgarner probably won’t start until Game 3 – and would only be available once on full rest.

That’s because the big left-hander has been untouchable under pressure.

The last time Bumgarner was on the mound in the postseason, he saved Game 7 of the 2014 World Series in Kansas City with five scoreless innings on two days’ rest to cap one of the greatest playoff performances in baseball history.

Including his four-hit shutout at Pittsburgh in the 2014 wild-card game, he has tossed 23 straight scoreless innings in winner-take-all games.

Now, the Giants have a chance to extend their pattern of even-year championships after winning World Series crowns in 2010, ’12 and ’14.

In a matchup between the past two NL champions, Syndergaard went seven innings. Brandon Crawford doubled leading off the ninth against Familia. Angel Pagan struck out after failing to get a bunt down, and Joe Panik walked.

Gillaspie, starting at third base for injured All-Star Eduardo Nunez, drove a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right field and pumped his arm as he rounded first.

Bumgarner closed with a 1-2-3 ninth against the 3-4-5 hitters and smacked his glove in triumph when rookie T.J. Rivera flied out to end it.

With his sizzling fastball clocking 99 mph and long, blond locks dangling down, Syndergaard held San Francisco hitless until Denard Span’s two-out single in the sixth.

Eager to take advantage of Syndergaard’s slow delivery, Span stole second before Brandon Belt sent a long drive to deep center. Curtis Granderson crashed hard with his left shoulder into the padded fence 408 feet from home plate and tumbled to the warning track.

He held onto the ball, however, and was shaken up a bit before getting to his feet and jogging off the field.

Syndergaard struck out 10 in seven innings of two-hit ball and fired 42 pitches at least 98 mph – more than the Phillies (41) and Indians (35) threw all year, according to a tweet from Inside Edge.