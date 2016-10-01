Buxton homers, Shields gets 19th loss; Twins beat White Sox

CHICAGO – Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco each hit a two-run home run to send James Shields to a major league high-tying 19th loss, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0 on Saturday night.

The Twins' lost their 103rd game on Friday night, the most since the franchise moved to Minnesota. In this one, they got 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball from Hector Santiago (13-10) in their third win in 14 games.

Buddy Boshers, J.T. Chargois and Brandon Kintzler completed the four-hitter.

Shields (6-19) concluded a career-worst season split between San Diego and Chicago by allowing five runs and four hits over seven innings. His 40 home runs and 118 earned runs allowed are the most in the majors. Only Tampa Bay's Chris Archer has as many losses.

Shields is 4-12 since being traded to the White Sox in June.