Cabrera has 2 HRs, Upton homers in 11th to lift Tigers

CHICAGO – Justin Upton hit a three-run home run in the 11th inning to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday for their 11th win in 14 games.

Miguel Cabrera homered twice and had four hits off Chris Sale, and Justin Verlander struck out 11 in seven innings as the Tigers stayed tied with Baltimore for the second AL wild card.

Chris Beck (1-1) issued consecutive two-out walks to Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez before Upton crushed a 1-2 fastball to right for his 21st home run. It was his second game-winning homer in two days after connecting in the eighth inning Sunday against Kansas City.

Cabrera became the fourth player to reach 300 homers with the Tigers with a liner to right in the first. He secured his fifth multihomer game of the season with a drive to left-center in the third, his 31st of the season.

Cabrera also singled and doubled for his sixth four-hit game of the season. He had all but two of the hits allowed by Sale, who struck out eight and walked none in eight innings.

Alex Wilson (2-0) gave up one hit in the 10th and Francisco Rodriguez gave up a run in the 11th before securing his 39th save. He moved past John Franco for fourth on the career saves list with 425.

Verlander allowed eight hits and saw his chance for a 15th win dashed when former Tigers catcher Alex Avila tied it with a solo homer in the seventh.

It marked the second Verlander-Sale matchup in a week. Neither ace factored in the decision in Detroit's 3-2 win Wednesday, either. The White Sox again failed to support Sale and fell to 2-8 in his last 10 starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 2B Ian Kinsler (finger) didn't start but pinch ran in the 11th. ... CF Cameron Maybin (thumb) returned after a five-game absence. .. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) allowed seven runs — two earned — and six hits in 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Toledo. ... RHP Mike Pelfrey (back) was activated off the disabled list and moved to the bullpen. "I get it," he said. "Everybody in the rotation is throwing well."

White Sox: Manager Robin Ventura said shutting down struggling RHP James Shields (back) is possible. Shields has allowed a major league high-tying 35 homers. "He doesn't come in and hide and not talk to guys and stay to himself," Ventura said. "He's still working hard."

CABRERA'S MILESTONE

Cabrera joined Al Kaline (399), Norm Cash (373) and Hank Greenberg (306) in Detroit's 300-homer club.

SIT DOWN

Verlander's first-inning strikeout of Melky Cabrera gave him 200 in a season for the sixth time in his career and the first time since 2013.

NICE CATCH

Chicago's Cabrera robbed Maybin of a leadoff home run with a leaping grab at the left-field wall.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-6, 4.05 ERA) returns from a groin injury Tuesday night to make his first start since Aug. 11. LHP Matt Boyd (5-2, 4.00) will be recalled from Triple-A to start for the Tigers.