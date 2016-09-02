Cabrera homers, drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Miguel Cabrera homered among his three hits and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Friday night.

Cabrera's single in the ninth off Wade Davis (1-1) scored Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias to put the Tigers ahead. Davis, who just came off the disabled list and not pitched since July 22, blew his third save in 24 chances.

In the seventh, Cabrera hit a prodigious 439-foot shot off Peter Moylan, and also had an RBI single in Detroit's three-run third. Justin Upton homered in the second and added an RBI single in the third.

Francisco Rodriguez (3-3) picked up the victory, despite blowing a save in the eighth when Paulo Orlando hit a two-run single to give the Royals a 6-5 lead

World Series champion Kansas City has three consecutive one-run losses after winning 18 of its previous 22 games.