Cabrera keys Tigers victory

ATLANTA – Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs, Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton also connected and the Detroit Tigers moved up in the playoff race, beating the Atlanta Braves 6-2 Friday night.

The Tigers won their third straight and pulled within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. The Blue Jays lost at Boston 5-3.

The regular season is scheduled to end Sunday, but the Tigers might need to play beyond that. They were rained out against Cleveland this week and would have to make up that game if it impacts their playoff chances.

Daniel Norris (4-2) gave up one run, five hits, two walks and struck out eight in 62/3 innings.

The Braves, playing their final series at Turner Field before moving north to the suburbs next year, had won 10 of 11. Matt Wisler (7-13) was chased in the fifth when James McCann’s RBI single made it 5-0.

Detroit led 3-0 in the first on Kinsler’s leadoff homer and Cabrera’s two-run shot over the center-field wall.

Cabrera launched his 38th homer to the same location in the third, putting Detroit up 4-0.

Upton hit his 30th homer to make it 6-0 in the seventh. Closer Francisco Rodriguez, in a non-save situation, struck out the side in the ninth.

Wisler gave up five runs, nine hits, two walks and struck out three in 42/3 innings. He ended the season with a 5.00 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance.

Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP, has been a tough out over the last couple months, hitting .357 with 20 homers and 55 RBIs in his last 63 games. He has six multihomer games this season and 39 in his career.

Norris escaped a jam with two runners on in the third when Matt Kemp flied out to the warning track.

Norris pitched through pain after Adonis Garcia’s liner glance off his right wrist below his glove in the fifth, striking out the next four batters he faced to end the sixth. Brandon Snyder hit his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season.