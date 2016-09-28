Cabrera's homer gives Tigers rain-shortened win over Indians

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning. moments before the game was halted for good, and the Detroit Tigers came away with a rain-shortened 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night, keeping pace with Baltimore in the AL wild-card race.

Detroit trails the Orioles by one game for the AL's second wild card, and the Tigers certainly caught a break in this one. The rain was a factor throughout the evening – there was also a delay during the third inning – and it was certainly coming down when Detroit began its rally in the fifth.

With two on and one out, Cabrera hit a line drive over the wall in right off Joseph Colon (1-3) for his 36th homer.

Blaine Hardy (1-0) won in relief of Michael Fulmer, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings on the wet night.