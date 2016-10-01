Cardinals push playoff chase to final day, hold off Pirates

ST. LOUIS — Jedd Gyorko hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, Matt Holliday provided another big boost and the St. Louis Cardinals pushed the playoff race to the final day of the regular season, holding off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Saturday.

The Cardinals began the day one game behind San Francisco for the second NL wild-card spot. The Giants later hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Either the Cardinals or Giants will play at the New York Mets on Wednesday night in the wild-card game.

Gyorko's solo shot came on a 100-mph fastball from Felipe Rivero (1-6). Gyorko, a former TinCaps player, became the first Cardinals player to hit 30 homers in a season since Carlos Beltran in 2012.

The Cardinals tied it with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Holliday's RBI pinch-hit single. Holliday homered on Friday night after the Cardinals said they wouldn't pick up his $17 million option.

Kevin Siegrist (6-3) pitched a scoreless eighth. Seung Hwan Oh stranded runners at second and third for his 19th save in 22 opportunities.