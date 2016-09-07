Carrasco overcomes home runs, bugs as Indians beat Astros

CLEVELAND – Carlos Carrasco overcame a home run and an apparent bug in his eye to pitch into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 on Wednesday night.

The game-time temperature was 87 degrees, causing swarms of midges to journey from Lake Erie to the muggy ballpark.

Carrasco (11-7) allowed Colby Rasmus' two-run homer in the fourth, one batter after the game was stopped briefly when one of the bugs appeared to get in his eye.

The right-hander regrouped after the home run, allowing four runs in 7 1/3 innings.

Mike Napoli's two-run homer off Doug Fister (12-11) gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer added a two-run double in the inning and the Indians extended their lead over Detroit to 5 1/2 games in the AL Central.