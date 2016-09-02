- Associated Press
CORRECTS TEAM AND PLAYER NAME - Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
September 02, 2016 10:16 PM
Carrasco strikes out 11 as Indians beat Marlins 6-2
STEVE HERRICK | Associated Press
CLEVELAND – Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 while pitching scoreless ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.
Carrasco (10-7) posted the 10th double-digit strikeout game of his career, three this season. The right-hander allowed six hits and walked one in 7 1/3 innings, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win.
Cleveland scored three times in the first and once in the second off Andrew Cashner (4-11). Abraham Almonte's two-run double pushed the lead to 6-0 in the fifth.
J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off Jeff Manship in the eighth for Miami, which has lost six of seven.