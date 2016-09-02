Carrasco strikes out 11 as Indians beat Marlins 6-2

CLEVELAND – Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 while pitching scoreless ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

Carrasco (10-7) posted the 10th double-digit strikeout game of his career, three this season. The right-hander allowed six hits and walked one in 7 1/3 innings, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win.

Cleveland scored three times in the first and once in the second off Andrew Cashner (4-11). Abraham Almonte's two-run double pushed the lead to 6-0 in the fifth.

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off Jeff Manship in the eighth for Miami, which has lost six of seven.