Cron's 2 homers lead Angels over Reds 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. – C.J. Cron hit two home runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Mike Trout went 3 for 4 with two doubles and he scored on Cron's home run in the first inning and on Andrelton Simmons' bloop single in the eighth.

Cron homered in the third inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead. It was his fourth multi-home run game this season and brought his total to 14.

Jered Weaver (10-11) limited the Reds to two earned runs and eight hits, walked none and struck out five. Weaver pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since July 17, but ran into trouble after getting the first out. Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer to make it 3-2 and Jose Peraza hit a line drive single to right field. Mike Morin relieved and retired the next two batters to strand Peraza.

The Reds had runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings but J.C. Ramirez got Scott Schebler to strike out on a checked swing in the eighth and Fernando Salas got Zack Cozart to pop out to first base for his sixth save.

Cincinnati left nine runners on base.

Tim Adleman (2-2), who allowed both home runs to Cron, lost his first major league decision since May 6, giving up three earned runs in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. He was relieved by Anaheim native Michael Lorenzen, who went to nearby Fullerton Union High School and played college ball at Cal State Fullerton.

Lorenzen put two on in the eighth before Simmons dropped a single into shallow right field to score Trout from third. It was the only run Lorenzen allowed in two innings in his first appearance at his hometown ballpark.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Pereza was in the starting lineup one night after leaving the game with a facial contusion. Peraza was cleared of a concussion following Monday night's game after an errant pickoff throw by Matt Shoemaker missed Cron's glove at first base and struck Peraza in his face.

Angels: 3B Yunel Escobar worked out with the team Tuesday and barring any setbacks, is on track to be activated Friday in Seattle. Escobar was placed on the 7-day concussion list on Aug. 20.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan will close out Cincinnati's final interleague series of the season. Finnegan is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA in the months of August and has won five of his last eight starts.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco is still looking for his first win with the Angels since being traded from Minnesota on Aug. 1. Nolasco is 3-2 with a 5.49 ERA in 11 starts against Cincinnati.