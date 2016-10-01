- Associated Press
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester sits in the dugout after closing the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Cincinnati.
October 01, 2016 7:24 PM
Cubs' Jon Lester fails to get 20th victory as Reds win 7-4
JOE KAY | Associated Press
CINCINNATI – Left-hander Jon Lester failed to become a 20-game winner on Saturday, struggling for the first time since mid-July as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a 7-4 victory over what's likely to be the Chicago Cubs' lineup for the first game of the playoffs.
Lester (19-5) gave up five runs in only five innings, including Eugenio Suarez's two-run homer and a pair of RBIs by Joey Votto. The left-hander hadn't allowed five runs in a start since July 9.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been getting players – especially his starting pitchers – some rest heading into the postseason. Even so, the Cubs have won eight of 12, finishing one of their best regular seasons with a flourish. Chicago's 102 victories are its most since 1910.
Tim Adleman (4-4) gave up three runs in five innings as part of a rare Reds victory over Chicago.