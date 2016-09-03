Cubs' Lester stymies Giants

CHICAGO – When Anthony Rizzo found out the eight-year anniversary of him being declared cancer-free fell on the same day fellow cancer survivor Jon Lester was pitching, he told Lester he was going to throw a no-hitter.

Lester came close.

Lester pitched 62/3 innings of no-hit ball and settled for his second complete game of the season, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday to move a season-high 40 games over .500.

It coincided with a Major League Baseball initiative that had players and umpires wearing gold sweatbands to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“It’s a little more special for me and Rizz, just with our foundations and what we’ve been through,” said Lester, who overcame lymphoma a decade ago. “He did say the other day I was going to throw a no-hitter on the kids’ strike out cancer day. It would have been pretty cool, but glad we got the win instead.”

Hunter Pence ended Lester’s bid for a second no-hitter with a homer to left on a 1-2 changeup that cut over the plate. Brandon Crawford followed with a double, and Lester (15-4) got Eduardo Nunez to line to third. He then worked around Trevor Brown’s one-out double in the eighth.

“We ran into a very hot pitcher who’s throwing the ball very well and he was on top of his game,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “Still, you’ve got to generate some offense.

“... We could’ve used a break on Nunez’s ball. He just hit it right at him or right there the game is tied.”

Lester gave up three hits and walked two.

The Cubs have won five straight to improve to 87-47.

The last time they were 40 games over .500 was the end of the 1945 season.

“It’s pretty incredible,” manager Joe Maddon said.

David Ross and Dexter Fowler had RBI hits in the second off Albert Suarez (3-3).

Pence’s second homer in two days ended a 122/3-innings hitless streak (0 for 40) for San Francisco. The Giants are a major league-worst 15-29 since the All-Star break.

Lester walked Buster Posey with two outs in the first inning and followed by setting down 18 straight.