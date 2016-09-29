- Associated Press
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
September 29, 2016 10:02 PM
Cubs-Pirates stopped by rain, first tie in majors since 2005
JOHN PERROTTO | Associated Press
PITTSBURGH – The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates played to the first tie game in the major leagues since 2005 when rain forced the teams to stop in the sixth inning Thursday night with the score 1-all.
The Cubs and Pirates aren't scheduled to play again this season, and the game won't be made up because it doesn't affect postseason positioning. So instead of becoming a suspended game, the stats count and it was declared a tie – the first since Houston and Cincinnati went seven innings on June 30, 2005, before rain halted them.
Willson Contreras had two hits and scored for the NL Central champion Cubs, who have already clinched the best record in the majors. Josh Bell hit a sacrifice fly for the Pirates.
The game was called after a delay of 1 hour, 23 minutes.