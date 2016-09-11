Cubs can only muster 2 hits in loss to Astros

HOUSTON – John Lackey’s solid start wasn’t enough for a win.

Rookie Alex Bregman homered, Collin McHugh combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Saturday.

Lackey (9-8) gave up two runs, four hits and three walks in six innings for the NL Central leaders, who are a big league-beat 90-51. He had been 2-0 in his last four starts.

“I definitely haven’t had much luck with the wins and losses this year,” Lackey said.

After the game, the 37-year-old right-hander refused to respond to questions about his shoulder, which prevented him from pitching for the Cubs between Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.

“Are you serious?” Lackey said. “I’ve been pitching for 15 years. There is no such thing as not feeling anything. I haven’t not felt anything probably since the 90s.”

Chicago batters struggled, striking out 12 times.

“We need to move the baseball and put runners in scoring position, or just move the baseball in general,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

“Their pitchers were really good today.”

Bregman put the Astros ahead with an opposite-field home run to right-center against Lackey in a two-run third.

“Decent pitch and good hit by the kid,” Lackey said.

McHugh (10-10) won his third straight decision, allowing one run and two hits in five innings.

Chris Devenski, Will Harris, Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles combined for hitless relief.

Ken Giles survived a shaky ninth to earn his 10th save.

He walked Anthony Rizzo leading off, and pinch-runner Matt Szczur advanced on a wild pitch. Jorge Soler struck out and Szczur crossed to third on Miguel Montero’s groundout. Giles then struck out Willson Contreras.

Jose Altuve, in an 0-for-12 slide, followed Bregman’s homer by reaching on his second bunt single of the season, beating third baseman Kris Bryant’s throw.

Yulieski Gurriel singled him to third, and Gonzalez bunted to third as Altuve scored.

“Two bunts,” Lackey said, “you’d like for that not to cause you a game.”