Cubs lose as Hammel struggles

LOS ANGELES – The runs keep piling up even as Jason Hammel’s starts get shorter.

The Cubs pitcher was pulled after just 39 pitches over 21/3 innings – his briefest outing of the season – in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

“I took Jason out because I didn’t think things were going to straighten out,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s the reason I did it, no excuses. I wanted to give the bullpen some meaningful work.”

Hammel (13-7) gave up three runs and five hits. The right-hander was coming off a poor performance against Colorado, giving up a season-high 10 runs (six earned) in 31/3 innings of an 11-4 loss. Hammel remained winless in nine career games (six starts) at Dodger Stadium.

Since winning six straight starts to open the second half, Hammel has given up 13 runs (nine earned) in just 52/3 innings.

“Joe and I talked after the game about it but it’s not a topic for discussion in the newspapers,” Hammel said. “There’s nothing wrong with me mechanically. I’m fine.”

Julio Urias gave up one run over six innings and Corey Seager set a Dodgers franchise record for a shortstop with his 23rd home run as Los Angeles evened the series between NL division leaders.

Urias (5-2) pitched better at home than the last time he faced the Cubs. The rookie made his second career start in Chicago on June 2 and gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings while serving up three homers.

This time, he allowed six hits and tied a career high with eight strikeouts and two walks. He is 4-0 in six games (four starts) since the All-Star break.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 38th save a day after allowing a run on a wild pitch in the ninth in a 6-4, 10-inning loss.