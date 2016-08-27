DeSclafani throws 4-hitter; Schebler, Reds beat D'backs 13-0

PHOENIX – Anthony DeSclafani threw a four-hitter and Scott Schebler homered twice to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Saturday night.

DeSclafani (8-2) had nine strikeouts and a walk, needing 108 pitches to throw the first complete game of his career.

Joey Votto and Schebler homered during a four-run first inning and Schebler homered again during a five-run second, all against Zack Godley (4-3). Schebler had a career-high five RBIs and three hits in the first multihomer game of his career.

Zack Cozart hit his 16th homer in the fourth inning and Adam Duvall got his 29th homer in the eighth, both solo shots.

Brandon Phillips went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.