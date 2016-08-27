Diamondbacks beat Reds on 2-out wild pitch in 11th inning

PHOENIX – Brandon Drury scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning Friday night, giving the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

After the Diamondbacks gave up a 2-1 lead in the ninth and then rallied to tie it in the 10th, a wild pitch by Blake Wood ended the game.

Drury doubled with one out off Wood (5-3) and took third on a groundout. A walk brought up Jean Segura, and Wood's first pitch bounced in front of home plate and went all the way to the backstop.

Drury slid home head-first for Arizona's second extra-inning win in three nights.

Edwin Escobar (1-2) got the victory with a scoreless inning.