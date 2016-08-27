- Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury, left, dives into home plate with the winning run on a wild pitch by Cincinnati Reds' Blake Wood, right, during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Reds 4-3.
August 27, 2016 1:55 AM
Diamondbacks beat Reds on 2-out wild pitch in 11th inning
JOSE M. ROMERO | Associated Press
PHOENIX – Brandon Drury scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning Friday night, giving the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
After the Diamondbacks gave up a 2-1 lead in the ninth and then rallied to tie it in the 10th, a wild pitch by Blake Wood ended the game.
Drury doubled with one out off Wood (5-3) and took third on a groundout. A walk brought up Jean Segura, and Wood's first pitch bounced in front of home plate and went all the way to the backstop.
Drury slid home head-first for Arizona's second extra-inning win in three nights.
Edwin Escobar (1-2) got the victory with a scoreless inning.