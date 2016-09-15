Dozier's two-run single helps Twins beat Tigers

DETROIT — Brian Dozier's two-run single highlighted a four-run second inning and the Minnesota Twins handed the Detroit Tigers a crucial loss, beating them 5-1 on Thursday.

The Tigers were only able to split four games with the lowly Twins, hurting them in the crowded AL wild-card race. Detroit came into the series with a 10-2 record against Minnesota.

Hector Santiago (12-8) got the win, holding the Tigers to one run on six hits in 5 ? innings.

Mike Pelfrey (4-10) lost in his first major-league appearance since July 31. He started the game with a 60-pitch limit, but only lasted 36, giving up four runs on five hits in 1 ? innings.

The Twins took the lead in the second on Max Kepler's RBI single, and he moved to third when Miguel Cabrera missed a pick-off attempt. Eduardo Escobar singled to make it 2-0.