Duvall's single lifts Reds to 2-1 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – Adam Duvall's two-run single was all Cincinnati needed as the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Reds' third win in their last four games dealt a blow to the Cardinals' playoff hopes. St. Louis lost ground in the race for the two NL wild cards, falling 2 1/2 games behind the New York Mets and possibly two games behind the San Francisco Giants pending the outcome of their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani (9-5) allowed one runner in each of the first four innings, but only once during that span did the Cardinals have anyone in scoring position. He stranded five runners, including two in the sixth, his last inning. He allowed six hits and one run.

It was the fifth quality start out of six in DeSclafani's career against the Cardinals. He improved to 4-1 with a 2.13 ERA against St. Louis.

Duvall drove in his 101st and 102nd RBIs with his third-inning single. He has seven RBI in the series.

Raisel Iglesias earned his fifth save in six opportunities with two innings of relief.