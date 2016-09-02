Eaton has 4 hits, Frazier homers; White Sox beat Twins 11-4

MINNEAPOLIS – Todd Frazier homered for the second straight game, Adam Eaton had four hits and the Chicago White Sox pulled away to beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Friday night.

Carlos Rodon (6-8) tied a season-high with seven innings pitched for his career-high fourth straight win as the White Sox ended a four-game losing streak.

Brian Dozier homered for Minnesota, which ended a 13-game losing streak Thursday. The Twins have the majors' worst record at 50-85.

Rodon wasn't as sharp as his previous five outings when he was 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA, with each one a quality start. He allowed seven hits, four runs – three earned – and hit two batters, but was more successful later in the game, retiring eight of the final nine hitters he faced.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson (5-9), who had given up one earned run in 12 2/3 innings against Chicago this season, allowed five in 5 2-3 innings. The right-hander has allowed 30 earned runs in 39 2-3 innings over his past seven starts to push his season ERA to 5.31.

Leading 5-4, Jose Abreu singled up the middle on a less-than-full swing to score two runs in a three-run eighth. Eaton had an RBI single and Melky Cabrera a two-run single in the ninth.

Chicago tied a season-high with 16 hits. It had 15 in Thursday's 8-5 loss.

Dozier's three-run homer gave the Twins a 3-1 lead in the third. It was the 33rd of the season for the second baseman, who hit 13 in August and has a majors-best 19 since the All-Star break.

Frazier's game-tying two-run shot in the fourth was his 35th of the year and established a record for most homers in a year by a Chicago third baseman. White Sox manager Robin Ventura hit 34 in 1996.

Tied at 4 in the sixth, Carlos Sanchez hit a liner to left that Logan Schafer broke in on and then tried to retreat before it bounced over the wall for an RBI double.

ABREU STAYS HOT

Abreu was 3 for 6 with an RBI and has reached base in a career-high 29 straight games, the longest run by a White Sox player since Juan Pierre had a 29-game streak six years ago. Abreu has 11 hits in 23 at-bats in his last five games. He had three hits, including a home run Thursday, and hit .362 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in August.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, who left Thursday's game with a bruised right calf, did not play. The rookie, who has hit safely in 21 of his last 24 games, is day to day.

Twins: LHP Buddy Boshers was reinstated from the 15-day DL after missing 20 games with left elbow inflammation. . OF Robbie Grossman missed his fourth straight game with a sore oblique.

UP NEXT

Chicago's James Shields (5-16, 5.86), who was 0-4 with a 11.42 ERA in August, but allowed just two earned runs in six innings Monday against Detroit, is to face Minnesota's Hector Santiago (10-8, 4.93) Saturday. Santiago threw 6 1-3 scoreless innings Monday in Cleveland after going 0-4 with a 10.89 ERA in his first four starts with the Twins.