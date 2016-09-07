Fast start carries Brewers past Cubs

MILWAUKEE – Jonathan Villar homered to start a five-run first inning against Jason Hammel, and the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 12-5 victory on Tuesday night.

The NL Central-leading Cubs had won seven of eight and were 41 games over .500 after winning Monday’s series opener.

But Milwaukee rallied from a 1-0 deficit as its first seven batters reached against Hammel (14-8). Villar homered on Hammel’s second pitch, Ryan Braun had an RBI single, Domingo Santana singled in two runs and Martin Maldonado added a sacrifice fly.

Wily Peralta (6-9) gave up four runs and six hits in 7-2/3 innings, leaving after Anthony Rizzo’s second home run of the game, a two-run drive. Peralta became the first Brewers starter to pitch into the eighth since Junior Guerra on July 29. He has a 3.35 ERA in six starts since his Aug. 8 recall from Triple-A.

Given a lead on Rizzo’s first-inning homer, Hammel allowed nine runs – eight earned – and 13 hits in 5-2/3 innings. He had entered with a 2.50 ERA in 14 starts against Milwaukee.

Hernan Perez had a career-high four hits for the Brewers. Milwaukee had 16 hits, including three each by Villar and Santana.

Braun hit a three-run homer in the sixth for a 9-2 lead.

Note: Rizzo is 16 for 32 with seven homers and 14 RBI against Peralta.