Former Major League pitcher becomes police officer

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A former Major League Baseball pitcher has hung up his jersey and become a police officer.

Anthony Varvaro graduated from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police academy on Friday.

He was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners from 2010 to 2015. He went 7-9 in six seasons before an arm injury sidelined him for most of 2015.

The 32-year-old from New York graduated in a ceremony in Elizabeth along with 79 others.

The Port Authority Police Department patrols the New York region's airports, tunnels, bridges and a transit system.

Friday's graduating class includes 46 New Yorkers, 33 new officers from New Jersey and one moving from Florida. Nine of the recruits have served in the military.