- In this April 23, 2016 file photo, Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro fires the ball to first base in an attempt to pick off Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham during the ninth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The 32-year-old New Yorker has hung up his glove to put on a badge after graduating from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police academy on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
December 10, 2016 8:36 AM
Former Major League pitcher becomes police officer
Associated Press
Anthony Varvaro graduated from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police academy on Friday.
He was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners from 2010 to 2015. He went 7-9 in six seasons before an arm injury sidelined him for most of 2015.
The 32-year-old from New York graduated in a ceremony in Elizabeth along with 79 others.
The Port Authority Police Department patrols the New York region's airports, tunnels, bridges and a transit system.
Friday's graduating class includes 46 New Yorkers, 33 new officers from New Jersey and one moving from Florida. Nine of the recruits have served in the military.