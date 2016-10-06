Francona keeping focus on his team

Boston at Cleveland What: AL Division Series When: Game 1, 8:08 p.m. today Series: Best of five TV: TBS

CLEVELAND – When Terry Francona looks across the diamond at Boston’s dugout, the Indians manager will have emotions to suppress.

He’s got friends over there – one of his closest in manager John Farrell – and strong personal attachments with David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia. Under normal circumstances, Francona would be wishing them the best.

Not now. This October, the Red Sox are in his way.

Francona, who guided Boston to a pair of World Series titles and exorcised the Curse of The Bambino before leaving in turmoil in 2011, will face his former team in the postseason for the first time when the Indians meet the Red Sox in the American League Division Series starting tonight.

“I don’t think I’d want to ignore it,” he said Wednesday of his ties to the Red Sox. “There’s a lot of history there, a lot of people I really care about. But I’ve been here four years. It’s not a bad thing when you move on. Sometimes it’s just time to move on.”

Cleveland is back in the postseason for the second time in four years and had one more victory than Boston this season while running away with the AL Central title.

Befitting a season in which they’ve withstood adversity and key injuries, the Indians will start Trevor Bauer in Game 1 against Rick Porcello, Boston’s 22-game winner.

Bauer began the season in Cleveland’s bullpen, but because of injuries to Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Game 2 starter Corey Kluber, the enigmatic right-hander has jumped to the front of the rotation.Like Francona, Farrell is doing all he can to keep the focus on the players, a skill he learned from his longtime friend.

“The one thing that he always spoke of is to be true to yourself,” Farrell said when asked how Francona made him a better manager. “If you’ve done your work, if you’ve prepared to the point of decisions that are to be made, and making those decisions, if you’re true to that process, true to yourself, you can live with the scrutiny, the criticism or balance it with times that are successful.”