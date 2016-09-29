Frazier's 40th HR leads Gonzalez, White Sox over Rays 1-0

CHICAGO – Todd Frazier hit his 40th home run, Miguel Gonzalez waited out a rain delay to throw 8 1/3 dominant innings and the Chicago White Sox edged the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on soggy Wednesday night.

Frazier set a career high and became the seventh White Sox player to reach the homer milestone when he connected off knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa (0-2) with two out in the seventh. Frazier is hitting .391 (18 for 46) during a 12-game hitting streak.

Gonzalez (5-7) returned after a 1 hour, 16-minute delay in the third inning and retired 18 of 19 before being lifted after Logan Forsythe's one-out single to left in the ninth. David Robertson got the final two outs for his 37th save in 44 tries.

The game was also delayed by 21 minutes before the start. It was 57 degrees at first pitch and rain came and went amid blustery conditions as a tiny crowd watched Chicago win its fifth straight. The game itself lasted only 2 hours, 10 minutes.