Hendricks lowers ERA to 2.09 as Cubs top Pirates 3-0

CHICAGO – Kyle Hendricks threw seven dominant innings to lower the majors' best ERA to 2.09 and Anthony Rizzo homered to lead the Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night for Chicago's 21st victory in August.

Hendricks (13-7) allowed three hits and has given up three or fewer runs in 18 straight starts. He didn't allow a hit until Gregory Polanco's bloop to left-center in the fifth and faced the minimum 17 batters until John Jaso's two-out double in the sixth.

Rizzo belted a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl (3-2) in the first and Miguel Montero added an RBI single an inning later as the Cubs improved to 84-47.

Carl Edwards Jr. worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished the four-hitter for his 31st save as the Cubs improved to 21-6 this month, one win shy of the best August in franchise history set in 1932.