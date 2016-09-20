Herrera helps Phillies hold off White Sox, 7-6

PHILADELPHIA – Odubel Herrera kept up his hitting surge with three hits and three RBIs, and the Philadelphia Phillies held off a late Chicago White Sox rally in a 7-6 win Tuesday night.

Tommy Joseph and Roman Quinn added two hits apiece and combined to drive in three runs for the Phillies. Herrera is 15 for 28 in his last seven games.

Melky Cabrera hit a three-run home run for the White Sox, who have lost four straight. Struggling veteran James Shields (5-18), winless since July 26, allowed six earned runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Trailing 7-3 in the ninth, the White Sox pulled within one on a two-out wild pitch and a two-run double from Adam Eaton. However, Michael Mariot came on and got Tim Anderson to ground out to short to end the game and pick up his first career save.

Jake Thompson (3-5) gave up three runs and four hits over five innings.