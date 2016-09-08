Hinch ejected after 2-run wild pitch as Indians top Astros

CLEVELAND — The Indians scored a pair of runs on a controversial bases-loaded wild pitch by David Paulino in the third inning that led to the ejection of Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, and Cleveland went on to a 10-7 win Thursday.

Cleveland led 2-1 when Lonnie Chisenhall attempted to check his swing on a pitch in the dirt. The ball bounced away from catcher Jason Castro and rolled toward the on-deck circle near the Indians dugout.

Play was allowed to continue, although replays showed Chisenhall fouled off the pitch. All three runners — Francisco Lindor, Mike Napoli and Jose Ramirez — crossed the plate.

Hinch protested the ruling and was ejected by plate umpire Jim Joyce. After a video review, Lindor and Napoli were allowed to score for a 4-1 lead, and Ramirez was placed at second.

In game interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the middle of the sixth, Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer, Francisco Lindor had three RBIs and Abraham Almonte hit a two-run triple. Cleveland split the four-game series and opened a six-game lead over second-place Detroit in the AL Central.

Trevor Bauer (11-6) allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings. Cody Allen, Cleveland's fifth reliever, struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 29 chances and second in as many nights.

Making his first major league start, Paulino (0-1) gave up four runs and four hits in three innings.

Colby Rasmus and Yulieski Gurriel homered, and Alex Bregman had three RBIs for the Astros, who trail Baltimore by 2 1/2 games for the second AL wild card.

LONG DRIVE

Napoli pulled a pitch from Paulino that cleared the home run porch in left field and bounced onto the plaza located between the ballpark and Qucken Loans Arena. A fan ran after the foul ball, which traveled an estimated 464 feet.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Hinch hopes SS Carlos Correa (inflammation in left shoulder) will be available for the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs that begins Friday.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (2-3) opens a three-game home series Friday against the Chicago Cubs and Jon Lester (15-4).

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (11-6) begins a three-game series at Minnesota and Tyler Duffey (8-10). Salazar is 6-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 road starts this year.