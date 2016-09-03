Hosmer hits 20th HR as Royals top Tigers, 5-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eric Hosmer hit his career-high 20th homer, Yordano Ventura pitched into and out of trouble, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Hosmer homered in the fourth after Cheslor Cuthbert led off the inning with a double. Hosmer's previous high was 19 as a rookie in 2011.

Ventura threw 53 strikes and 52 balls in six innings, allowing one run and six hits with six walks and a wild pitch. The Tigers went 1 for 9 with runners on base, stranding nine, while he was on the mound and had a base runner every inning.

Ventura (10-9) improved to 7-0 against the Tigers, including three wins this season, and is 4-0 overall in his past six starts

Michael Fulmer (10-6) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings for the Tigers, falling to 1-4 in his past five starts. He walked one and struck out four.

Successive bunt singles by Raul Mondesi and Jarrod Dyson led to a run in the fifth as Cuthbert's two-out single scored Mondesi.

James McCann's fielder's choice ground out in the fourth scored J.D. Martinez, who led off the inning with a double, for the only run Ventura allowed.

Alcides Escobar's bases-loaded single in the ninth scored pinch-runner Terrance Gore and Salvador Perez for the final Kansas City runs. Escobar extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.

Ian Kinsler homered on an 0-2 pitch from Brooks Pounders to lead off the Tigers' ninth.

Wade Davis, who blew a save Friday, was summoned to get the final outs, striking out Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez, picking up his 22nd save in 25 opportunities.

ROSTER MOVE

The Tigers purchased the contract of LHP Joe Mantiply from Double-A Erie. In his final 13 outings for Erie, covering 15 innings, Mantiply did not allow a run and held opposing hitters to a .096 batting average. He limited left-handed hitters to a .147 average with a .196 slugging percentage for the season. The Tigers designated for assignment RHP Donn Roach to make roster space for Mantiply.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Erick Aybar was scratched with left abdominal soreness, which he aggravated while running the bases Friday. Andrew Romine replaced him in the lineup. ... RHP Mike Pelfrey, who is on the disabled list with a lower back strain, made his second rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Toledo, giving up five runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings at Columbus, striking out one and walking none.

Royals: LF Alex Gordon left in the ninth inning with right ankle soreness. ... OF Lorenzo Cain has not played since Tuesday because of left wrist inflammation. "We're just trying to get it back to where it's playable," Royals manager Ned Yost said. He said Cain received an injection Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris, who starts the series finale, is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.

Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez allowed four runs on nine hits in 3 1-3 innings in his Tuesday start against the Yankees.