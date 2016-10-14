Indians, Blue Jays both used to drama

Game 1 Toronto at Cleveland What: AL Championship Series When: 8:08 p.m. today Series: Best of seven TV: TBS

CLEVELAND – There wasn’t a bench-clearing brawl.

That is about the only thing that didn’t happen during seven tense, theatric and highly entertaining regular-season games between the Toronto Blue Jays and Indians, who will renew acquaintances when the AL Championship Series opens tonight at Progressive Field.

If October’s drama is anything close to what it was like between the clubs in July and August, buckle up.

Their previous matchups included a 19-inning marathon on July 1 in Toronto and a walk-off Indians win on Aug. 19 on back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, the second an inside-the-park shot that turned rookie Tyler Naquin into a local legend.

“I was watching on TV,” said Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista, who was rehabbing a sprained left knee in Florida and missed Toronto’s series in Cleveland. “There were some games that were obviously close that had some quirky plays in them.”

The Indians, who swept Boston in the AL Division Series after a season filled with injuries, will start Corey Kluber in Game 1 against Toronto’s Marco Estrada.

Kluber was magnificent in his postseason debut, holding the Red Sox to three hits in seven shutout innings in Game 2 of the ALDS. The right-hander, who injured a quadriceps late in the season, will have to be on his game against the Blue Jays, who hit eight home runs in their sweep of Texas and feature a lineup with danger from top to bottom.

“They’re a solid lineup, one through nine,” said Kluber, who was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 31/3 innings against Toronto on July 3. “Everybody in that lineup can hurt you. They have a lot of power, but they’re also patient. You have to go out there and execute pitches. ”

The Blue Jays have been in playoff mode for weeks. They battled their way to a wild-card berth and beat Baltimore in the one-game playoff, riding a sonic wave from their rambunctious home crowd and three-run homer from Edwin Encarnacion into a matchup with the Rangers, the team they traded punches with earlier in the season and knocked out with a flurry of long balls to advance to the ALCS.

Now, they’ll square off with the Indians, a team that may lack marquee names but not confidence.

“They have their strengths and weaknesses,” Bautista said. “And so do we. As long as everybody executes and excels at what they’re good at, it’s going to be a tough series for either opponent to come out on top. We’ll see what happens. They’re a speed-and-base-hit club and we’re a walk-and-home-run club. It’s going to be a pretty good series, I believe.”