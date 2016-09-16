Indians' magic number drops despite losing 3 of 4

CHICAGO – The Cleveland Indians dropped three of four in Chicago – and still gained a bit Thursday.

Jose Abreu continued his second-half surge with a home run and single and Carlos Sanchez drove in the winning run in the ninth inning in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory.

The first-place Indians lowered their magic number to 11 in the AL Central, as the second-place Detroit Tigers also lost their game. The teams will square off in Cleveland this weekend.

After Omar Narvaez led off the ninth with a single off reliever Bryan Shaw (2-5), pinch-runner Leury Garcia stole second while Avisail Garcia struck out. Sanchez followed with a bloop single to right-center.

It was a case of missed opportunities for Cleveland, which was hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth, while the shadows around home plate made it more difficult to hit, pinch-hitter Francisco Lindor and Coco Crisp struck out to strand the lead run at third.

“You could see it coming,” manager Terry Francona said. “You’re hoping you get a lead before that. We had a good chance. … It’s hard enough to hit without being able to only see half the ball.”

Chicago starter James Shields labored through a 33-pitch third but avoided major damage. The Indians scored only on Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly despite a single, three walks and two wild pitches.

Reliever David Robertson (5-3) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory.

The White Sox concluded a 6-4 homestead against three playoff hopefuls.

Prior to the game, Abreu met with a young cancer patient and said he would try to hit a home run for the boy. He lived up to the promise on his second at-bat, a blast over the left-field fence that tied the score.

“You feel for the people,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “It was very emotional for me, too, because if I couldn’t hit the homer, I would feel bad because I couldn’t accomplish what I promised to him. This is something I feel proud of, because these are the moments that you make people feel happy.”

Shields gave up one run on three hits in six innings but remained winless in his last nine starts.