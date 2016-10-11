Indians' sweep ends run for Red Sox, Ortiz

BOSTON – The ball settled into the right fielder’s glove, the Cleveland Indians poured onto the diamond and the fans fell silent.

Then, slowly from the Fenway Park crowd rose a chant of “Pa-pi!”

While the Indians celebrated a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox for a three-game sweep and a berth in the AL Championship Series, the Boston fans demanded to see David Ortiz one more time Monday night. Ten minutes after the final out, when most of Cleveland’s players had moved the party into the visitors’ clubhouse, chants of “We’re not leaving!” and “Thank you, Papi!” finally drew the beloved slugger back onto the field.

Wearing a red warmup and a scowl on his face, Ortiz lumbered out to the mound and tipped his cap in all directions, tapping his heart. Only when the camera zoomed in on him did it become apparent that the frown was not regret over an early postseason exit: Big Papi was crying.

After two minutes, Ortiz retired to the dugout and retired for good, ending to a career that brought three World Series titles to Boston and transformed the once-futile franchise into winners.

“I’m glad he didn’t get a hit to beat us,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who was Ortiz’s manager in Boston when they won the 2004 and ’07 World Series. “I thought it was an honor to be on the field, competing against him in his last game, because he’s truly one of the best. You could tell the way people were hanging around yelling his name and everything. He deserves every bit of that.”

Indians closer Cody Allen got four outs to complete only the second postseason sweep in franchise history. Rookie Tyler Naquin delivered a two-run single and Josh Tomlin pitched five strong innings for the Indians, who reached the ALCS for the first time since 2007 and open at home Friday against Toronto.

Cleveland went 4-3 this year against the wild-card Blue Jays, who swept AL West champion Texas to reach the ALCS for the second straight year. The Indians had not won a playoff series in nine years, when they beat the New York Yankees and then wasted a 3-1 lead over the Red Sox in the ALCS.

Perhaps inspired by the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA title – the city’s first pro sports championship since 1964 – there would be no blowing this lead.

Coco Crisp hit a two-run homer and Allen escaped jams in the eighth and ninth for the AL Central champions. Cleveland’s only other postseason sweep was over Boston in 1995.

Making it their goal to send their beloved Big Papi out as a winner, the Red Sox managed to win the AL East – the second time in four seasons they went from worst to first.

Boston raised fans’ hopes with an 11-game winning streak in September but then lost eight of its last nine games, including the playoffs. After winning the first two games in the best-of-five AL Division Series, then waiting an extra day because of Sunday’s rainout, the Indians took a 2-0 lead off Clay Buchholz in the fourth inning on Naquin’s single.