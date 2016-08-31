Indians acquire OF Coco Crisp for pennant drive

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have added outfield depth by acquiring Coco Crisp in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

The AL Central leaders sent pitcher Colt Hynes to the A's for Crisp, who began his career with Cleveland in 2002. The 36-year-old gives the club another switch-hitter, more speed and postseason experience. The Indians also got more than $1.6 million from the Athletics.

Crisp can play left or center field. The Indians were in the market for another outfielder after Michael Brantley had to undergo season-ending surgery and Abraham Almonte was disqualified from the postseason following a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Crisp batted .235 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 102 games this season. Thanks to the trade, he goes from playing on a last-place club to the Indians, who enter Wednesday's games leading their division by 4 1/2 games.

Crisp previously played for Indians manager Terry Francona in Boston.