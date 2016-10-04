Injuries spoiled Kiermaier's '16

In The Show Forty former Fort Wayne TinCaps and Wizards played in the major leagues during the 2016 season. The list includes six players who made their MLB debuts this year, raising the total number of Fort Wayne alums who’ve reached the big leagues to 150. “We pride ourselves on offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said in a news release. “But hopefully it’s not overlooked that when you come out to Parkview Field, you’re also getting a chance to see budding big league talent. And that not only goes for our TinCaps, but the guys in the other dugout, too.” Among the former Fort Wayne players in the majors were All-Star pitchers Corey Kluber (2008) of the Cleveland Indians and Brad Brach (2009) of the Baltimore Orioles. Washington Nationals middle infielder/center fielder Trea Turner (2014) was the National League’s Player of the Month in August, and San Diego Padres rookie right fielder Hunter Renfroe (2013) was the NL Player of the Week the final week of the season. Atlanta Braves’ 39-year-old catcher A.J. Pierzynski (1995-96) was the most veteran Fort Wayne alum in the majors and the only one to have played with the Wizards during their Minnesota Twins affiliation. Fort Wayne has been affiliated with the Padres since 1999. Of the 40 ex-TinCaps and Wizards in the show this year, eight appeared with Fort Wayne’s parent club, San Diego. Overall, the group featured 22 pitchers and 18 position players across 20 different MLB teams. – Journal Gazette

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kevin Kiermaier’s 2016 season mirrored that of his team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Like the Rays, who finished 68-94, their fewest wins since 2007, the Bishop Luers product dealt with injury, missing two months with a fractured right hand.

And Sunday, as the Rays finished the regular season at Texas, Kiermaier wasn’t playing, having been pulled from Saturday’s game with a left calf contusion after pulling up while tracking a home run and earlier being hit by a pitch.

“Obviously, (this is) not where we want to be (out of the playoffs),” said Kiermaier, who hit .246 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 105 games this season.

“Very injury-plagued once again this year; still no excuses. You’ve got to field 25 guys on a roster for most of this season, and we didn’t perform to our potential. It doesn’t help when you have a lot of your key guys go down.”

However, the 25-year-old outfielder still sees plenty of positives to take away from the recently concluded season, his third as a big leaguer.

“I always look at things as a learning experience. I’ve learned a lot from it and I know my teammates have, too. You just try to take anything you can from this season and learn from it for 2017,” Kiermaier said.

“That’s the way I try to look at every year. I don’t say it just to say it, I’m a firm believer in that. You try to mature as a player and progress any way you can. It all comes down to winning, and we didn’t do that this year, so that’s disappointing. But at the same time, we have to accept that we didn’t play our best this year and do whatever it takes to be ready for next year.”

And even though he was injured and didn’t play in Tampa’s season finale – a marathon four-hour victory over the Rangers, who finished with the best record in the American League – he still savored his time in Arlington. It’s where his big-league career started just over three years ago when he debuted for the Rays during a tiebreaker to end the 2013 regular season.

Kiermaier is no longer playing for the same manager, Joe Maddon, who he broke in with in 2013. Maddon is now in his second season managing the Chicago Cubs, who finished with the best record in the majors this season.

Kiermaier just completed Year 2 under Kevin Cash, who replaced Maddon after the 2014 season, and although the Rays are yet to have a winning season under Cash, Kiermaier can’t complain.

“Yeah, it’s gone by very fast. I’ve learned a lot over the years, and I’ve had so much fun being a part of this team playing with these guys each and every day. I can’t ask for a better setup in life,” Kiermaier said.

“I love playing this game; it’s so much fun. I would never take this opportunity for granted. That’s why I try to work my butt off each and every day, because I want to play this game for as long as my body allows me and as long as the team wants me, hopefully be around for many more years.”

As for his offseason plans, Kiermaier plans on taking the next three to four weeks off. He won’t pick up any weights but will still do light cardio and core work. He won’t pick up a bat until after the start of the new year, an approach which has been effective for him thus far as a professional.

He and his girlfriend are going to do some traveling, first venturing to the Bahamas in late October before trekking out west to Montana or Wyoming later in the offseason, two trips the Fort Wayne native is looking forward to.

“I’ve never been to a tropical place. That’s something I always wanted to do, so I booked that a couple weeks ago,” he said. “I just want to see some wilderness and go to a place I’ve never been before. The Bahamas and Montana or Wyoming will fulfill my need to go to places like that. Never really done anything like that and it’s time for me to expand my horizons, go out a little bit.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.