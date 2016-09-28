Jaso hits for cycle as Pirates beat Cubs 8-4

PITTSBURGH – John Jaso hit for the cycle and drove in five runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Jaso tripled off Chicago reliever Pedro Strop in the seventh inning to clinch the first cycle in the history of PNC Park and the first for the Pirates since 2004. Jaso's final hit was a fly ball to center field. At first he hesitated rounding second base but went on and the throw from Albert Almora Jr. was up the third base line.

Jaso performed the feat in just four at-bats. The last Pirate to hit for the cycle was Daryle Ward on May 26, 2004, in St. Louis. The last Pirates' home cycle was by Jason Kendall on May 19, 2000, against the Cardinals at Three Rivers Stadium.

Against Chicago starter Jake Arrieta (18-8), Jaso singled in the second inning, hit a three-run home run in the fourth and doubled in the fifth. Arrieta went five innings and allowed 10 hits and seven runs, both season highs.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (5-4) allowed one hit and struck out four in six innings.

Chicago's Anthony Rizzo hit a solo homer, his 32nd of the season.