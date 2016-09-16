- Associated Press
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto watches a throw to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in San Francisco.
September 16, 2016 1:11 AM
Johnny Cueto pitches 5-hitter, Giants beat Cardinals 6-2
JANIE McCAULEY | Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO – Fist-pumping Johnny Cueto pitched a five-hitter and retired his final 17 batters, and the San Francisco Giants gained ground in the playoff race with a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.
The Cardinals' loss clinched the NL Central title for the Chicago Cubs.
Hunter Pence hit a two-run homer, Cueto (16-5) had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth and Angel Pagan followed with an RBI single. Denard Span added a two-run single in the seventh for San Francisco.
The Giants gained a game on the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, who are ahead by four after losing at Arizona.
San Francisco also moved a game ahead of the Mets in the chase for the top NL wild card and two games up on the Cardinals.
St. Louis opened a 10-game road trip, its last of 2016.