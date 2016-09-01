Jones boosts Tigers again

DETROIT – JaCoby Jones is the latest youngster to give the Detroit Tigers a boost in their push for a postseason spot.

Jones doubled twice in his second major league game, then dashed home with the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Collins in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers over the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday.

A day after doubling, singling and driving in two runs in his debut, Jones scored twice to help the Tigers complete a three-game sweep.

“He’s been a real spark plug for us – a shot in the arm,” teammate Justin Verlander said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch, and hopefully it’s the beginning of an amazing career.”

The Tigers acquired Jones last year when they traded Joakim Soria to Pittsburgh. Around the same time, they also traded David Price and Yoenis Cespedes, receiving pitchers Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Michael Fulmer in those deals.

Fulmer has become a front-runner for rookie of the year this season, and Norris and Boyd also have made contributions. Now Jones is in the majors and off to a fine start.

“It’s great, it’s amazing. There’s so many words I could use to describe it,” Jones said.

Jones hit a leadoff double in the ninth against David Robertson (4-3) and advanced to third on Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s deep flyball.

Collins came up as a pinch-hitter and was able to lift the ball to left-center. Avisail Garcia made the catch, but his throw bounced before it even reached the mound.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-3) pitched the ninth.

Jose Abreu and Alex Avila homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth for the White Sox.

White Sox ace Chris Sale gave up two runs and eight hits in eight innings against a Detroit lineup that was without Miguel Cabrera. The slugging first baseman sat out because his right ankle had been acting up.

Chicago was without Melky Cabrera, who missed the game because of stomach discomfort.

Verlander gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings for the Tigers, striking out nine.