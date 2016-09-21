Joseph, Eickhoff lead Phillies over White Sox

PHILADELPHIA – Tommy Joseph homered, doubled and drove in three runs and Jerad Eickhoff outpitched Chris Sale as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-3 Wednesday night.

Philadelphia has won four of five. The White Sox have lost five in a row.

The Phillies teed off on Sale (16-9), tagging the ace for six runs and seven hits in four innings.

It was the second-shortest outing of the season for Sale, and it snapped his run of six consecutive starts of at least eight innings. In four starts this season against NL teams, Sale is 0-4 with an 8.72 ERA.

Eickhoff (11-13) pitched seven innings and gave up six hits, including three solo home runs, while striking out six.

Adam Eaton, Todd Frazier and Alex Avila homered for the White Sox. Frazier hit his 38th and Avila followed with a drive in the seventh.

Phillies outfielder Tyler Goeddel had to leave the game in the sixth after being hit in the head by reliever Chris Beck.

Goeddel was the fourth Philadelphia player to be hit in the game, tying a franchise record that last occurred in 1960. Sale hit three batters.

Joseph now has 21 home runs, third most among rookies in the majors.

Cameron Rupp, Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez all had two-hit games for the Phillies. Hernandez hit his 10th triple of the season, tied for second best in the majors, and has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games.

ODDITY

Eickhoff has allowed seven home runs in his last two starts, but only six earned runs. Six of the seven homers have been solo shots. The seventh was a three-run homer, but all three runs were unearned because of an earlier error. Eickhoff has given up 29 homers this season, tying Brandon Finnegan of Cincinnati for the most in the NL.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 3.83) faces Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (11-8, 4.24) in the opener of a three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night.

Phillies: LHP Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.49) take on Mets RHP Seth Lugo (4-2, 2.35) in the opener of a four-game series in New York on Thursday night.