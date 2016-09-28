Kim hits pinch-hit HR, Orioles beat Jays 3-2

TORONTO – Hyun Soo Kim hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Roberto Osuna, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Toronto 3-2 on Wednesday night to move within one game of the AL wild card-leading Blue Jays.

With Toronto ahead 2-1, Jonathan Schoop singled with one out, pinch-runner Michael Bourn stole second and Kim homered on a 3-2 pitch into the visiting bullpen in right, causing the Orioles relievers to jump in celebration.

Osuna (3-3) has five blown save chances, including two in his last three appearances.

Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 46th home run, a solo drive off Jason Grilli in the eighth. Sacrifice flies by Edgar Encarnacion in the first and Kevin Pillar in the second had built a 2-0 lead.

Brian Duensing (1-0) got one out, and Zach Britton finished for his 47th save in as many tries.

Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano struck out 10 over six shutout innings. Toronto starters have allowed one earned run or none in a team record seven straight games.

Liriano was perfect until Adam Jones singled to begin the fourth. Davis followed with a single by Liriano struck out the next three batters. Baltimore loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth but Davis took a called third strike.

Liriano left to a standing ovation after Jonathan Schoop's single put runners at first and second in the seventh. Brett Cecil came on and struck out Nolan Reimold before Troy Tulowitzki went deep into the hole to shortstop hole to retire Jones on a groundout.

Tillman allowed two runs – one earned – and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has a 7.01 ERA in 13 career starts in Toronto.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) did not start for the second straight game. Travis jammed his surgically repaired shoulder in Monday's benches-clearing brawl with New York. Ryan Goins started at second.

UP NEXT

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (7-12, 5.71) starts for the Orioles in Thursday's series finale, with RHP Marcus Stroman (9-9, 4.34) set to pitch for the Blue Jays. Stroman is 0-4 in seven starts since beating Houston on Aug. 14 but has allowed more than three earned runs just once in that span. Jimenez is 1-3 with an 8.41 ERA in six career games in Toronto.