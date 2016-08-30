- Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones watches as he hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, in Detroit. The hit was Jones' first hit as a Tiger.
August 30, 2016 10:29 PM
Kinsler, Jones lead Tigers to 8-4 comeback victory
DAVE HOGG | Associated Press
DETROIT – Ian Kinsler homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Kinsler came into the game hitting .085 (4 for 47) in his last 13 games, but he hit a two-run homer in the fifth and added a two-run single in Detroit's four-run sixth inning.
JaCoby Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in his major league debut, while Todd Frazier homered for Chicago.
Bruce Rondon (5-2) picked up the win in relief of Daniel Norris, who allowed three runs in five innings.
Matt Albers (2-6) took the loss, allowing three runs in the sixth after relieving Anthony Ranaudo.