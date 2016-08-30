Kinsler, Jones lead Tigers to 8-4 comeback victory

DETROIT – Ian Kinsler homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Kinsler came into the game hitting .085 (4 for 47) in his last 13 games, but he hit a two-run homer in the fifth and added a two-run single in Detroit's four-run sixth inning.

JaCoby Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in his major league debut, while Todd Frazier homered for Chicago.

Bruce Rondon (5-2) picked up the win in relief of Daniel Norris, who allowed three runs in five innings.

Matt Albers (2-6) took the loss, allowing three runs in the sixth after relieving Anthony Ranaudo.