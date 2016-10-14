Lester in Game 1 for Cubs; Hendricks recovering

CHICAGO – Jon Lester is all set for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday. The rest of the Chicago Cubs’ rotation depends on the health of Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks left Game 2 of the Division Series against San Francisco when a comebacker went off his right forearm in the fourth inning. He had a bullpen session Thursday, and the Cubs are waiting to see how he feels before confirming the major league ERA leader for Game 2 on Sunday night.

“Just find out where Kyle is. Just making sure that he’s healthy,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He threw today. You always wait a little bit to find out if there’s any after-effect of that and then you make your determination. But that’s about it, just health.”

Hendricks is coming off a breakout season, going 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA this year, 9-2 with a 1.32 ERA at home.

Assuming Hendricks comes through the bullpen session just fine, he likely would be followed by Jake Arrieta in Game 3 and then John Lackey.

The four playoff starters combined for 64 of Chicago’s major league-leading 103 wins this season, and it sounds as if the Cubs feel they will be OK.

“I have a lot of faith in our guys. They’ve been doing it all year,” Maddon said on a brisk day at Wrigley Field. “They’re absolutely rested going into this moment, so I feel very strongly about our starting pitching.”

The only major question for Chicago is its NLCS roster. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals played Game 5 of their NL Division Series on Thursday night, and the winner could affect how many pitchers the Cubs carry.

“We debated 11 pitchers versus 12 a lot before that last series, and I’m sure that’ll be the same debate,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “Which way we end up going I’m not sure. There was parts of the last series that pushed for both, really. There were moments that you were glad you had the extra position player. There were moments you wanted the extra pitcher.”

Chicago was nearly pushed to a decisive Game 5 by San Francisco, but the Cubs rallied for four runs in the ninth inning of their series-clinching 6-5 victory on Tuesday night. Asked how much he had watched that ninth inning, a chuckling Hoyer responded “a lot.”

“It was great. I thought the purpose of our guys’ at-bats was really wonderful,” Hoyer said. “They all had a plan.”