Lindor's 2-run double lifts Indians over Royals 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Francisco Lindor hit a two-out two-run double during an eighth-inning rally, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Saturday.

All three Indians runs in the eighth were unearned after second baseman Whit Merrifield's error on pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte's grounder, which allowed Rajai Davis to score with one out.

Royals rookie left-hander Matt Strahm (2-2) issued Davis a leadoff walk and Davis stole second, his AL-leading 43rd steal.

Kevin McCarthy replaced Strahm and walked the bases loaded before Lindor's double over third base.

Mike Clevinger (3-3) won for the AL Central champs by retiring the only two batters he faced. Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 31st save in 34 opportunities.

Trevor Bauer tuned up for the postseason by striking out nine over six innings of three-run ball. Bauer could start Cleveland's playoff opener Thursday against Boston.

Tyler Naquin singled home Coco Crisp in the second for the Indians' first run. Lonnie Chisenhall tripled in the third and scored on Edinson Volquez's wild pitch. Chisenhall's sacrifice fly in the fifth scored Lindor, putting the Indians up 3-1.

Bauer yielded two runs in the sixth on successive doubles by Kendrys Morales and Paulo Orlando to lead off and Alcides Escobar's RBI single. Merrifield's two-out single in the third scored Drew Butera for the first run off Bauer.

Volquez finished the season winless in his final seven starts. He was charged with three runs, five hits, four walks and a hit batter over five innings.

UNSUAL BACK-TO-BACK

Carlos Santana doubled and tripled in back-to-back games. The last Indian to accomplish that was Ordell Hale on July 19 and 21, 1936. Santana has tripled in consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 15-16, 2012 against Detroit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber will throw off a mound Sunday. He has not pitched since Monday because of a quadriceps issue. ... RHP Danny Salazar could throw a simulated game Monday. He has been idle since Sept. 9 with a forearm strain.

Royals: All-Star C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore knee and hamstring strain. ... RHP Dillon Gee, who was treated for two blood clots after pitching Sept. 25, tweeted, "Got the blood clot out of my vein. Another step done, on to the next one!!"

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin will start the season finale on six days of rest.

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy has failed to complete six innings in four of his past seven starts.