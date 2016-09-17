- Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, left, cannnot tag Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria in time as Longoria scores on Brad Miller's fielder's choice ground ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
September 17, 2016 10:17 PM
Longoria leads last-place Rays to 5-2 win over Orioles
DAVID GINSBURG | Associated Press
BALTIMORE – Evan Longoria homered, tripled and scored three runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore 5-2 Saturday night, blunting the Orioles' playoff push.
The loss dropped Baltimore three games behind first-place Boston in the AL East and a half-game in back of Toronto for the top AL wild-card slot, pending the Blue Jays' late game at the Los Angeles Angels.
The Orioles have lost two of three to the last-place Rays in a series that ends Sunday. Longoria has homered in each of the three games and has a career-high 35 for the season.
Baltimore ace Chris Tillman (16-6) had a one-hitter and a 2-1 lead after five innings, but he failed to get out of the sixth.