MLB ERA leader Hendricks loses as Brewers beat Cubs 3-1

CHICAGO – Major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks allowed two runs in six innings and remained stuck on 15 victories as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Sunday.

Tyler Thornburg struck out Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo with two on in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 16 chances.

The NL Central champion Cubs have lost four of six and are trying to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. They resumed playing their regulars after clinching the division Thursday.

Chris Carter homered and Martin Maldonado and pitcher Wily Peralta (7-10) added RBI singles for the Brewers, who took three of four games from the Cubs. Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun got a scheduled day off after hitting two home runs Saturday.

Hendricks (15-8), making his first start since losing a no-hit bid in the ninth inning at St. Louis, struck out nine and gave up six hits. His ERA rose from 2.03 to 2.06 as he lost for the first time since July 26 at the White Sox.

Hendricks hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a home start since April 15 against Colorado. In each of his last 21 starts, he has surrendered three or fewer earned runs.

The right-hander struck out the first three batters before allowing a single to Hernan Perez to start the second inning. The Brewers hit three straight singles to score two runs.

Carter hit his 36th home run, a solo shot, off Felix Pena in the eighth.

Tommy La Stella pinch hit for Hendricks in the sixth and doubled in a run. Anthony Rizzo missed a game-tying home run when he flied out to the right-field warning track in the seventh.

Peralta gave up a run on nine hits and struck out five in six innings.

LOOKING AHEAD

Beyond home-field advantage in the playoffs, Cubs manager Joe Maddon wants to reach 100 victories. They're at 94 right now. "It's a pretty neat number. I've never done that before," said Maddon, who won 97 in 2008 with Tampa and last year with Chicago.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Jorge Soler (tight side) is day-to-day after he underwent an MRI, Maddon said. Soler could resume playing Monday or Tuesday after taking swings in the batting cage.

UP NEXT

Brewers: After a day off Monday, RHP Matt Garza (5-7, 4.22 ERA) is to start the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Pirates.

Cubs: RHP Jason Hammel (14-9, 3.60) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game set against the visiting Reds, who are expected to start RHP Tim Adleman (2-4, 4.21).