Mauer's 12th-inning single lifts Twins over Indians

MINNEAPOLIS – Joe Mauer's single off Joe Colon scored Brian Dozier from second in the 12th inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Saturday night.

Dozier hit a two-out single and advanced to second when Colon (1-1) was called for a balk by homeplate umpire Vic Carapazza. That set up Mauer for his first hit of the long night, a sharp liner into right-center that allowed Dozier to score easily.

J.T. Chargois (1-1) pitched a perfect 12th for his first major-league victory, and the Indians failed to add to their six-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central.

Miguel Sano's second-inning homer – his 23rd of the year – made it 1-1. Neither team managed much offense after that.

Twins starter Hector Santiago worked seven strong innings after walking four batters and allowing seven baserunners his first two innings. He allowed only two baserunners in his final five.

The Indians, meanwhile, used a carousel of nine relief pitchers after manager Terry Francona lifted starter Mike Clevinger after four innings. Clevinger allowed only two hits and retired his last seven batters – including four straight strikeouts – throwing only 62 pitches.

It's the second straight Clevinger start where the Indians have used at least eight pitchers.

Earlier in the day, Francona said Danny Salazar would miss his next scheduled start on Wednesday in Chicago due to an injured forearm, and that Clevinger could be called on to pitch a day earlier than normal.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Indians: Francona said Salazar will return to Cleveland on Sunday to be examined by doctors. He said either Clevinger or Josh Tomlin will start in Salazar's place on Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox. "If Tomlin doesn't pitch or pitches minimally, he'll start Wednesday. If he ends up throwing a lot, then we would flip flop."

Twins: 3B Trevor Plouffe went back on the DL with a left oblique strain. He missed 32 games earlier with a fractured left rib and was batting .277 with five homers and 20 RBIs since being reinstated Aug. 8. . Manager Paul Molitor said right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin (shoulder) could be ready to pitch again in Sunday's series finale. Tonkin last pitched August 26 at Toronto.

UP NEXT:

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (15-9) makes his 29th start of the season in Sunday's finale. Kluber is 7-4 in 14 road starts this season.

Twins: Jose Berrios (2-5) will try to bounce back from a rocky start against Kansas City on Monday, when he allowed five runs off a career-high nine hits in five innings.