Mercer, Freese lead Pirates past Reds, 9-7 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI – Jordy Mercer had an RBI single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, David Freese added a two-run single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame some shaky defense to preserve their chances in the NL wild-card race with a 9-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

The Pirates loaded the bases against Tony Cingrani (2-5) with a walk and two infield hits before Mercer snapped a 6-6 tie with a single to left. Freese singled to center two batters later.

Gregory Polanco and Jung Ho Kang homered to help the Pirates to their third win in four games after a four-game losing streak. Pittsburgh remained 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the NL's second wild card.

Antonio Bastardo (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth and Tony Watson allowed Steve Selsky's first career home run before logging his 13th save.