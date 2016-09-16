- Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jung Ho Kang, left, hits a game-tying two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Blake Wood in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Cincinnati.
September 16, 2016 11:53 PM
Mercer, Freese lead Pirates past Reds, 9-7 in 10 innings
Associated Press
CINCINNATI – Jordy Mercer had an RBI single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, David Freese added a two-run single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame some shaky defense to preserve their chances in the NL wild-card race with a 9-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
The Pirates loaded the bases against Tony Cingrani (2-5) with a walk and two infield hits before Mercer snapped a 6-6 tie with a single to left. Freese singled to center two batters later.
Gregory Polanco and Jung Ho Kang homered to help the Pirates to their third win in four games after a four-game losing streak. Pittsburgh remained 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the NL's second wild card.
Antonio Bastardo (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth and Tony Watson allowed Steve Selsky's first career home run before logging his 13th save.