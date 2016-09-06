Mets get 13th straight win over Reds, 5-3 on Cespedes' HR

CINCINNATI – Yoenis Cespedes hit the most damaging of New York's four homers, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, as the Mets rallied for their 13th straight victory over the Cincinnati Reds, 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Mets' winning streak is their longest against Cincinnati. The club record against any opponent is 15 straight wins against Pittsburgh in 1986-87. New York has won 18 of its last 20 against Cincinnati, including its division-clinching win at Great American Ball Park last Sept. 26.

Overall, New York has won 13 of 17 to tighten the NL wild card race.

Curtis Granderson and Jose Reyes had solo shots off Brandon Finnegan. Cespedes connected off Michael Lorenzen (2-1) for his 28th homer. Alejandro De Aza had a pinch-hit homer in the ninth.

Rafael Montero made his second start of the season and gave up Adam Duvall's two-run homer in 4 1/3 innings. Josh Smoker (2-0) allowed one hit in one inning. Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth for his 46th save in 49 chances. The closer has allowed one earned run in 15 2/3 innings since Aug. 1.

The Reds have dropped 11 of 15 overall, including the first two games of the series that concludes Wednesday.

Granderson's fourth homer in his last seven games gave him 24 for the season. The Mets have hit six homers in the first two games of the series, five of them solo shots.

BRUCE GETS A HIT

Mets RF Jay Bruce singled in four at-bats. In his first series against his former team, he's gone 1 for 8 with three strikeouts.

NICE PLAY

Reds 1B Joey Votto made a diving catch of Wilmer Flores' liner to end the fifth inning, stranding two runners.

NEW ADDITIONS

The Mets called up OF Brandon Nimmo, INF T.J. Rivera, INF Eric Campbell, LHP Josh Edgin, RHP Erik Goeddel and INF Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas. The Reds called up INF/OF Tony Renda, OF Steve Selsky and RHP Josh Smith from Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Steven Matz is playing catch but hasn't thrown off a mound. Matz has been sidelined since the middle of August by tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey is limited to playing catch as he tries to get rid of soreness in his right biceps. There's no timetable for when he might throw off a mound again. He felt soreness after his last start on Aug. 28.

UP NEXT

Mets: Noah Syndergaard (12-8) is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA in his last four starts. He's 2-0 career against the Reds with a 2.42 ERA in three starts. The Mets have won all three games.

Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (8-2) is 0-2 with a 12.27 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, with all three games ending in losses.