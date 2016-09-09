Mets to let Tebow try in minors

NEW YORK – Having flopped with the New York Jets, Tim Tebow will try to revive his career as an outfielder with the Mets.

Four years removed from his last regular-season snap as an NFL quarterback, the 29-year-old agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Mets that includes a $100,000 signing bonus.

He will report Sept. 18 to the Instructional League in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and test his baseball skills for three weeks against players just months removed from high school and college. The Mets then will decide whether he goes to the Arizona Fall League, a winter league or gets personal tutoring to prepare for spring training.

Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders and Brian Jordan are the only players to have extensive careers in both Major League Baseball and the NFL during the past three decades.

“We don’t have to listen to what everybody else wants us to do with our lives,” Tebow said during a conference call. “We get to do what we want.”

Tebow will be allowed to leave the instructional league for his job as analyst for the SEC Network, then return.

Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and led Florida to national titles in 2006 and 2008, hasn’t played baseball regularly since his junior year at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida, where he hit .494.