Minnesota low: Rodon, White Sox send Twins to 103rd loss

CHICAGO – Carlos Rodon tied an AL record by striking out the first seven batters and Tim Anderson finished a double shy of the cycle to lead the Chicago White to a 7-3 win Friday night, handing the Twins their 103rd loss – the most since the franchise moved to Minnesota.

Rodon (9-10) gave up three hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six innings, giving up three runs – two earned – in a 31-pitch sixth that ended his night. Anderson also drove in two runs in Chicago's sixth win in seven games.

Tyler Duffey (9-12) gave up five runs in two-plus innings to ensure Minnesota won't have a 10-game winner while reaching the most losses since the Washington Senators went 50-104 in 1949. The 57-103 Twins have two games left.