Morales drives in 4, leads Duffy, Royals over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kendrys Morales homered for his 1,000th career hit and drove in four runs, Danny Duffy pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3 Sunday.

Duffy (12-2) picked up his first victory since Aug. 21. He struck out eight and gave up three runs.

Morales homered in the sixth with Paulo Orlando aboard. Orlando reached base four times — two doubles, a walk and hit by pitch — and scored three runs.

Morales contributed a RBI single in the first and doubled home Eric Hosmer in the fourth.

Hosmer drove in three runs, giving him a career-best 94 RBIs. Whit Merrifield had three hits and two RBIs.

Alex Gordon ended an 0-for-21 drought with his 16th home run, which splashed into the upper right-field fountain.

Todd Frazier hit his 37th homer, a White Sox record for a third baseman.

Jose Quintana (12-11) was removed after four innings. He faced 24 batters, giving up 10 hits and three walks.

Quintana's career record against the Royals dropped to 1-9.

DOUBLE CHALLENGE

The third inning included a 4-minute, 25-second review that included both managers making a challenge on the same play. Ned Yost of the Royals claimed shortstop Tim Anderson did not touch second base before throwing to first on Hosmer's grounder. White Sox manager Robin Ventura challenged that Orlando slid out of the base path. After the review, the call on the field was overturned with Orlando ruled safe and the slide was legal.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: INF Tyler Saladino was out for the second straight game with a left calf issue. "He's getting better," Ventura said. "There's nothing mechanically wrong in there. He's just sore and you just have to treat it." . DH Justin Morneau missed his sixth straight game with neck discomfort.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon, who is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA in his past eight starts, will start the series finale.

Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura has allowed at least 11 baserunners in each of his past three starts with 12 walks and 23 hits.