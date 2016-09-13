- Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Brandon Moss, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chris Maloney while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in St. Louis.
September 13, 2016 11:25 PM
Moss, Diaz hit home runs, Cardinals stall Cubs with 4-2 win
STEVE OVERBEY | Associated Press
ST. LOUIS – Brandon Moss broke out of a lengthy slump with a tiebreaking home run and Aledmys Diaz connected in his return to the starting lineup, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Tuesday night.
The Cardinals ensured that the runaway Cubs won't clinch the NL Central at Busch Stadium. Chicago's magic number is three, and the series in St. Louis wraps up Thursday.
St. Louis remained a half-game behind the New York Mets for the second wild-card spot.
Moss entered the game mired in a 1-for-41 skid. He hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Jason Hammel (14-9).
Dexter Fowler led off the game with a home run against Jaime Garcia.
Alex Reyes (2-1) won with 4 1-3 innings of scoreless relief. Kevin Siegrist got his second save.